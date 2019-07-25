Chamber, Neptune and MURC partner to collect supplies for Neptune students

The Ocean Grove Chamber of Commerce announced this week that they will be partnering with Neptune Township and MURC to collect supplies for Neptune students this Back to School Season.

Supplies requested include pencils, erasers, glue sticks, crayons, colored pencils, markers, highlighters, dry erase markers, post-it notes, composition notebooks, two pocket folders and boxes of tissues.

The deadline for drop off is August 17.

If you would like to donate or host a collection box in your business please reach out to the Chamber. There is also a drop off box at the Administration office of Neptune Township located at 25 Neptune Blvd.