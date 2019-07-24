Wall Stadium Speedway to cease operating after 2020

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Stadium Speedway will cease operating after the 2020 season, according to a spokesman for an investment group that has contracted to purchase the 49-acre site, and hopes to build a 348-townhouse development, with 70 units of affordable housing.

The housing plan would require a rezoning of the site, at Route 34 and West Hurley Pond Road, however, and township officials immediately threw cold water on the idea Wednesday.

Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand said, the Speedway property is not zoned residential and there are no plans for rezoning it.

“Nope. Absolutely not,” Mayor Kevin P. Orender said in agreement. “That is not in our [affordable housing] plan and it won’t be approved. That is wishful thinking on their part.”

Tim McEntyre, of McEntyre Media Communications, who said he was speaking for Speedway Investors LLC, a contract purchaser for the property, issued a press release stating:

“Wall Speedway Properties LLC, owners of the Wall Stadium Speedway property, have reached a carefully thought-out decision, the result being a plan for the speedway to officially cease operations at the end of next year’s 2020 racing season. This decision paves the way for significant improvements to the 49-acre site.”

According to Mr. McEntyre, the improvements on the “soon to be vacant property” will center on a townhouse development by Pulte Homes.

Efforts to reach speedway owners directly on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Township officials rejected the Speedway Properties claims.

“A company came to us and told us they want to build there. We basically told them: No way,” said Mr. Bertrand. He said township officials believe the developers issued the press release in an effort to “derail’ the township’s affordable housing plan, which is scheduled for a court fairness hearing in October.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.