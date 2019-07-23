Marie T. Eick [Teschner]

By
Star News Group Staff
-
35 views

Marie T. Eick [Teschner], 94, formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living, Madison.

Mrs. Eick was born in Bayonne and raised in Glen Ridge. After marrying, she raised her family in East Orange, and then in Convent Station. She moved to Fairway Mews, Spring