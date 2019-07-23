Jean Cranse Larsen

Jean Cranse Larsen, of Short Hills, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in Summit, Jean was raised in Millburn and graduated from Millburn High School in 1949.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in 1953 from Skidmore College, where she majored in Spanish and was President of the Spanish Club. Her devotion