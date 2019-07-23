Barbara Krebs

By
Star News Group Staff
-
37 views

Barbara Krebs [Gallop], 85, of Brick, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Born in Perth Amboy to the late Charles and Elizabeth Gallop she lived in Metuchen and Fords before moving to Brick in 1963.

Barbara had worked as a bookkeeper for Siperstein Paints for many years.

She was predeceased by her beloved