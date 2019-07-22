Thomas P. Monte, 80, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Sunnyside Manor.
Tom was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and lived most of his life in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts until moving to New Jersey 8 years ago to be closer to family.
Tom has worked in the shipping and
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)