Severe storms cause widespread power outages

MONMOUTH COUNTY — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern Monmouth County and northern Ocean County Monday night, leaving nearly 300,000 customers without power outages in the two counties, according to Jersey Central Power and Light, and downing trees and utility poles, according to police.

As of 7:45 p.m., JCPL was reporting that power had been lost by more than 130,000 households in Monmouth County, affecting roughly half of its customer base in the county. In Ocean County, the utility was reporting outages affecting more than 81,000 households, representing just over 30 percent of its customer base in that county.

According to the utility, the total estimated number of individual customers affected was nearly 300,000.

Earlier, at 7 p.m., the Manasquan Office of Emergency Management had posted the following alert on its Facebook page:



“Severe weather possible later this evening…

“A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM tonight. Stay alert for changing weather conditions this afternoon and take shelter if a storm approaches. Marine interests should be prepared to seek immediate safe harbor should severe weather develop or a watch or warning be issued.”

Neptune Township Police, also posting at 7 p.m., reported: “Power lines, trees, and utility poles are down throughout Neptune Township. Much of the town doesn’t have power at this time” and urged residents to stay off local roads.

