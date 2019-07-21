Community response keeps music playing

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The remainder of the 2019 summer Band Shell Concert Series has been saved by donations made by local businesses and individuals, as well as commitments for $1,000 contributions made by the Point Pleasant Beach governing body and the Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee.

George Loder, who has been involved in raising funds for the summer concert series, said he will continue to work with Mike Corona of Ocean County Music to fundraise in preparation for next summer’s Band Shell concerts. The two are now working to arrange for additional seating for people who attend the concerts, and are both trying to “put together a template for the rest of this year” so next year’s concerts will be fully funded and ready to go before the summer approaches.

“I’m very appreciative of the town and the people who donated money,” said Mr. Loder after making the plea for a donation from the governing body at the July 16 council meeting.

“Any monies donated this year will go toward next year, so we’re hoping to have the month of July taken care of when we go into 2020, then all we have to do is raise a few bucks for the rest of the program,” he said.

