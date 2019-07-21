BOE members cited for 2015 violations

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two former and two sitting Brick Township Board of Education members have been charged with failing to disclose all campaign contributions for the 2015 Board of Education election by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission [ELEC].

The administrative complaint cites a total of seven counts against the officials, however it is unlikely that the respondents will face any significant fines for what Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab described to The Ocean Star as an “oversight” by the campaign treasurer, Joseph Nezgoda. Each violation could be assessed a fine of up $7,600.

“I’ve rectified it and that, four years later, it’s all I can do,” Ms. Wohlrab said. “The mistake was made but I went in with the treasurer to fix and hopefully this will all be behind us. If you notice, this didn’t happen this [election] year because this year I took it upon myself to do [the contribution] reports.”

Ms. Wohlrab, board member Victoria Pakala as well as former board of education president John Lamela, former board member George White and their campaign’s “Clean Slate” treasurer, Mr. Nezgoda, were named in the ELEC complaint.

The complaint reads: “The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission hereby files a complaint … and offers respondents an opportunity for a hearing pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act … to determine whether Respondents failed to comply with the New Jersey Campaign Contributions and Expenditures Reporting Act … and whether penalties provided by the Campaign Act should be imposed.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

