Apollo 11 exhibit opens at InfoAge Space Exploration Center

WALL TOWNSHIP – In honor of the 50-year anniversary of mankind’s first steps on the moon, the InfoAge Space Exploration Center [ISEC] held the “50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing Celebration” on Sunday, July 21.

New to the center, the milestone was marked with a “One Giant Leap” exhibit featuring newspaper clippings from the days in the wake of the July 20, 1969 moon landing, as well as a model rocket and photographs.

The day was packed with activities and information for attendees, including tours and demonstrations, presentations and additional exhibits centered around the moon landing.

Sunday’s festivities drew a record crowd, said Lori Lauber, director of ISEC.

“We’re very excited about it because it’s the last time that all of humanity was united in one single moment, knowing that we had achieved something that was great,” she said of the moon landing.

