New VFW commander a trailblazer

BRICK TOWNSHIP — VFW Post 8867 hosted a “Homecoming Party” for the first ever female state commander of the New Jersey Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars [NJVFW].

Commander Barbara Kim-Hagemann, a Desert Storm veteran, was welcomed at the Brick VFW last weekend as she returns to her home base in Ocean County.

On June 22, delegates at the 100th Annual VFW Convention in Wildwood elected Ms. Kim-Hagemann to head the New Jersey Department of the VFW as its state commander to lead the state’s 45,000 members and auxiliary.

“It’s exciting. I’m very excited to lead the department into the future, to keep it going,” Ms. Kim-Hagemann told The Ocean Star this week.

Under her leadership, she said she will emphasize reaching out to the younger generation of military veterans.

“I would like to see more younger members get involved. This is an organization that helps veterans and sad to say, we don’t want to see it go down; the more members the better,” said Ms. Kim-Hagemann. “ Because let’s face it: one of these [youngsters] in third grade is going to face a war. We want them to know we’ll still be available to help them.”

Additionally, she said, she will emphasize mental health and suicide awareness, which have become a major point of struggle not only for soldiers that return home, but can put strains on a family.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.