Moon landing exhibit opens at InfoAge Sunday

WALL TOWNSHIP — Saturday, July 20, marks the 50th anniversary of the day the first human being set foot on the moon. With more than half a billion people watching on television, Neil Armstrong climbed down the ladder of the Apollo 11 lunar module and proclaimed: “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The InfoAge Space Exploration Center [ISEC] plans to mark the event — one of mankind’s greatest technological achievements, as well as one of the great unifying moments in all human history — with a celebration on Sunday afternoon, July 21.

The public is invited to attend the “50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing Celebration” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at ISEC, 2300 Marconi Road. A $10 donation is requested for the nonprofit educational center.

The celebration will feature talks about the moon landing and the unveiling of ISEC’s new “One Giant Leap” exhibit as well as tours and talks about the space exploration exploration.

