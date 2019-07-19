Model rocket launch planned for weekend

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Central New Jersey Area Rocketry Society [CENJARS] will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing with a model rocket launch on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The rain date is Sunday, July 21. The public is invited, said CENJARS President Charlie Kirlew.

The location is the Wall High School Athletic Field Complex on 18th Avenue, situated between Baileys Corner Road and Carriage Hill Drive [not at the high school].

Festivities will include:

Build, fly and keep a model rocket

Rocket launching all day

Special Saturn V rocket launches

Space-race era models on display

Spot landing contest

Food truck on site to purchase lunch

NASA Solar System Ambassador Tom Timko will discuss and field questions on the Apollo 11 moon landing and the future of space exploration.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

