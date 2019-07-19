‘Law and Order’ exhibit opens at Bay Head Historical Society

“It is fun and it is interesting and … I don’t really know or I’m not telling which [ordinances] are still in effect so be informed.”

“We have read through the Borough of Bay Head ordinances dating from November 1887 until May 1953 and have chosen the most unusual and interesting ones such as Bathing Attire, Hawkers and Hucksters, Firetrucks to Bicycles,” a newsletter from the society states about the exhibit.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.