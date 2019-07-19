‘Law and Order’ exhibit opens at Bay Head Historical Society

BAY HEAD — The Loveland Homestead Museum has officially opened for the season and the Bay Head Historical Society has curated a new exhibit that takes a look at the various laws residents of the area abided by back in the late 1880’s all the way to the mid 1900’s.
According to curators, the new exhibit is planned to be both amusing and educational.
“The current exhibit is called ‘Law and Order in Old Time Bay Head.’ It is a show where a lot of our board members went to borough hall and they read through the old ordinance books, which were these little notebooks, all the way up to just after World War II and we picked the ones that were interesting but they also had to have a component where we could draw from our image collection and illustrate them,” said President Cathie Coleman.
“It is fun and it is interesting and … I don’t really know or I’m not telling which [ordinances] are still in effect so be informed.”
“We have read through the Borough of Bay Head ordinances dating from November 1887 until May 1953 and have chosen the most unusual and interesting ones such as Bathing Attire, Hawkers and Hucksters, Firetrucks to Bicycles,” a newsletter from the society states about the exhibit.
