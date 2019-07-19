Fate of historic building in balance

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 113-year old Gottlieb Building located in downtown Point Pleasant Beach was once home to the influential Gottlieb family, the borough post office and a niche department store filled with eclectic oddities.

Now, an application before the borough Zoning Board of Adjustment seeks approval to demolish the structure and replace it with a mixed-use building with five residential apartments on the upper floor and three retail spaces at street level.

The plan is drawing opposition from members of the Point Pleasant Beach Historic Preservation Commission, who believe demolishing the historic building would harm the borough’s historical fabric.

“It’s important that certain buildings are preserved, because when you have a group of historic buildings, their value, and their strength and their importance is magnified when there’s more than one,” said Greg Cox, who has been the chairman of the Point Pleasant Beach Historic Preservation Commission since its inception.

Joseph Carannante, of CARA Realtors, who purchased the Gottlieb building property at 641 Arnold Ave. for $800,000, is seeking approval of a plan that “replaces an existing building that is structurally compromised and antiquated, with a new energy efficient building,” according to the variance application submitted to the board on July 1.

The application also states, “The relief sought will promote a desirable visual environment on the property, which will in turn increase the property value as well as the value of the surrounding properties.”

