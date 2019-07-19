Clinch family celebrates legacy of love, family

POINT PLEASANT — When Viola Walters and Gordon Clinch married in Point Pleasant on Nov. 17, 1929, neither would have possibly thought they would be laying the foundation of a family legacy that now spans nine decades and nearly 200 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.

On June 23, members of the family gathered at Riverfront Park, located on River Road, to enjoy a day of games, laughs and sharing fond memories of the beloved matriarch and patriarch of the Clinch family.

“We had a lot of people. We barbecued and we had a lot of kids out in the field playing and we actually had a big family kickball game and we had one of the oldest members of our family out there playing … So it really didn’t matter your talent or your skill or your age, we just included everybody and it was a blast,” said Nancy Biedrzycki, a granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinch.

“We had a lot of young kids tumbling over our older members but it was just a really fun time and those of us that didn’t play were out on the grass just kind of cheering everybody on and laughing and having a lot of fun.

“We usually pack our picnics as individual families and then we just kind of put it all together to share. This year we celebrated 90 years since my grandparents got married so we don’t always make T-shirts but this year we did … we just had a great time.”