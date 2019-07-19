Brick Presbyterian Church goes solar

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Presbyterian Church switched out its electrical meter for solar panels this spring, and about 50 members of the congregation gathered to commemorate the new addition at a dedication ceremony Sunday.

The solar panels, which were installed in February and in operation by late May, will allow the church to save hundreds of dollars off its electric bill and reduce its carbon footprint. Clergy and church members at the event celebrated the new affordable and sustainable energy source with light refreshments, a presentation about the panels and a proclamation from Mayor John Ducey.

Mark Ellis, an elder and a former member of the building and grounds committee at the church, kicked off the dedication with a presentation explaining the advantages of the solar panels – which were installed by Trinity Solar of Wall – and the costs they will save the church. He said last month the church’s electric bill was $181, while it is typically about $800 during this time of year.

He said while the panels cost the church about $45,000 to install, the money the panels will save on electric bills will allow the church to earn back its original investment in six to seven years. Mr. Ellis added the panels are pushing back excess power to the utility company during peak times of the day for which the church receives credits.

“They’re nothing more than a credit that’s marketable and you can sell it. So we’ve got close to over a $4,000 check that we’ve already accrued of the dollar amount of the credits we’ve got coming to the church,” Mr. Ellis said.

Frank Mizer, the co-chair of the buildings and grounds committee, invited Mayor Ducey to the stage and asked him to participate in a “symbolic” demonstration, where the mayor tossed the church’s old electrical meter into a green recycling bin.

