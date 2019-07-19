Board hires firm to assist in superintendent search

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the resignation of superintendent Gerard Dalton at last Thursday’s meeting as the search for a replacement superintendent is ongoing.

The board voted July 11 on a resolution to retain the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey to perform a Superintendent search for the district, at a cost not to exceed $11,500.

“It’s going to help us with our superintendent search,” Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab said. “We used it last time. They come in, they help us put the application together that will go out, they help us put committees together, they help us with questions, they help us review everything. They’re a company that works with us throughout our search.”

Mr. Dalton abruptly resigned from his position as superintendent at a June 25 Board of Education meeting after serving just over a year. He informed the board of his intentions after calling a mid-meeting executive session before the board was set to vote on increasing his $190,000 salary. Mr. Dalton informed the district that he wants to return to being a principal at his former West Windsor-Plainsboro School District.

The board is allotted 90 days to find a new superintendent or appoint an acting interim superintendent following Mr. Dalton’s resignation, per his contract. Since he resigned on June 25, he can be employed by the district up until Sept. 24, or if the board releases him from his contract before then if a replacement is found.

