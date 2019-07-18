Tentative settlement reached on affordable housing

WALL TOWNSHIP — The municipality has reached a tentative court settlement that sets the number of mandated affordable housing units it is obligated by the state to allow. Township officials said they negotiated a new mandate of 1,250 units, which is about 17.3 percent fewer than originally ordered by the courts.

A public forum to explain the plan and to answer any questions citizens may have is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, during the township committee meeting at the municipal building at 2700 Allaire Road. The tentative settlement is expected to be voted on by the township committee at the conclusion of the meeting.

“An important point is part of this public forum is to provide a basis of understanding as to why we are where we are, what the numbers are … what affordable housing is and what our obligations are,” Kendra Lelie, the township’s professional planner for affordable housing, said in an interview. “We want to be able to answer all questions with regard to this very convoluted and complicated subject.”

The tentative settlement with a housing advocate group, the Fair Share Housing Center, was reached after five court-ordered negotiation sessions that began in October and ended late last month under the jurisdiction of state Superior Court Judge Jamie S. Perri in Freehold.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.