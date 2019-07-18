Spongebob entry wins 33rd annual NJ Sandcastle Contest

BELMAR — The Bikini Boys, of Seaside Heights, have taken home the top prize for the third year in a row at the New Jersey Sandcastle Contest on Wednesday, with their creation paying homage to the denizens of Bikini Bottom.

Taking the Best at the Beach Title at the contest, which took place on July 17, The Bikini Boy’s creation was dubbed Spongebob Riding a Sea Serpent, which celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Spongebob Squarepants.

Two groups from Brookside Elementary School in Seagirt took home the third- and second- place in the camps and recreation category, with Spring Lake Heights Summer Recreation winning the group.

Lake Como resident Giani, from Lake Como, won the age-seven and under category.

More than a hundred entrants took part in this year’s competition, which was held on the beachfront by 18th Avenue. The event was held by the Belmar Tourism Commission and D’Jais.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.