Manasquan’s Summer Festival postponed to August

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Festival, originally planned for this Saturday, has been postponed.

According to chamber Director Pam Patullo, the festival will now be held on Aug. 24 due to the severe weather forecast and heat pending this weekend.

The Surfboard Decorating Contest, however, will still be running this week. Currently there are about 15 decorated surfboards lined along Main Street. Viewers are invited to stop be select stores and vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced this weekend.

To vote for a surfboard, stop in Yellow Daisy, Bouquets to Remember, Styled Strong Fitness Wear, Weston Gallery or BookTowne.

