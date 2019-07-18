Better traffic flow sought at Manasquan Circle

WALL TOWNSHIP — Plans are underway to restripe and add new signage to improve the flow of traffic at the Manasquan Circle.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] will do the work at the circle, situated at state Route 35 and Atlantic Avenue [county Route 524].

“NJDOT, working with township officials, has developed a project to improve the safety and operational performance of the Manasquan Circle in Wall,” said Steve Schapiro, NJDOT deputy director of communications.

“The striping changes will provide two through lanes for Route 35 northbound and southbound, and flared, two-lane approaches on Atlantic Avenue,” Mr. Shapiro said.

Traffic in the northbound and southbound Route 35 lanes will continue to have the right of way, and yield signs will be placed at the Atlantic Avenue entrances to the circle, Wall Township police Lt. Chad Clark said.

“The project will enhance safety and improve traffic flow,” he said.

The township committee on July 10 approved a resolution supporting the modifications.

“The plans were just approved by the town and NJDOT is moving the project forward. The next step is developing a construction plan to implement the changes,” Mr. Shapiro said.

No date has been set yet to start work on the restriping and new signage, he said. There are no plans to reconfigure the circle.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.