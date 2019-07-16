Superintendent and two school board members resign

SPRING LAKE — Superintendent Raymond Boccuti and Board of Education Members Christine Valori and Alan Ferraro have all resigned from their positions in the Spring Lake School District during a special board meeting held Tuesday, July 15.

The board accepted a confidential separation agreement with Mr. Boccuti. Board Attorney Paul Griggs said he and the board have no comment in regards to the agreement.

Questions raised by the public around the agreement were also answered with no comment.

“We are not allowed to talk about it for legal reasons,” Board President James Worth said.

The legality of Superintendent Boccuti’s contract with the district was recently challenged by former school board member John Clark, in a letter to The Coast Star.

Mr. Clark, referring to the board, wrote, in part: “they signed a five-year, million dollar contract with the superintendent without holding the legally required public hearing. On May 8 , 2017, the superintendent was notified his mandated salary cap was lifted. Between then and July 10, 2017, when he was given a new five-year contract, there were dozens of emails about this contract flying back and forth, 24×7, between the superintendent and board officers. There were five public board meetings during this time and no public disclosure of the ongoing contract negotiations recorded in any minutes.”

