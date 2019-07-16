Robert ‘Bob’ Charles Braker

By
Star News Group Staff
-
29 views

Robert “Bob” Charles Braker passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Philadelphia and raised in Bristol, Pennsylvania the son of Robert and Josephine Braker.

He leaves behind his sisters Shirley Speake, Joan Shinn and brother Gene Braker; his daughter Robin Braker [Dr. Kevin Traynor