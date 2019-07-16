Alice T. [Capman] Moran

Alice T. [Capman] Moran, 87, of Belmar, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home.

Born in Newark, Alice lived in Kearny, before moving to Belmar in 1987. Alice worked as a secretary for Congoleum in Kearny. She was a longtime member of the Shoralan Club in Belmar. Alice was a parishioner of St