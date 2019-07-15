Lewis M. Carter Jr.

Lewis M. Carter, Jr., 84, formerly of Sea Girt, passed away at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, South Carolina on June 26, 2019.

He was born to Josephine Burke Carter and Lewis M. Carter, Sr. on December 14, 1934, in Chatham, New Jersey.

He served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy aboard