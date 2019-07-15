John R. Kelley, 83, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 with dignity and peace, the same way he lived his life.
Born in Reading, Kansas to the late Leo and Leila [Hartenbower] Kelley, he grew up in Hartford, Kansas and graduated from Harford High School. He went on
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)