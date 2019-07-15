John R. Kelley

John R. Kelley, 83, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 with dignity and peace, the same way he lived his life.

Born in Reading, Kansas to the late Leo and Leila [Hartenbower] Kelley, he grew up in Hartford, Kansas and graduated from Harford High School. He went on