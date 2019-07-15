Eugene ‘Buddy’ Morgan

Eugene “Buddy” Morgan, 84, of Brielle, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his family by his side.

Buddy was a lifelong resident of Brielle. He attended Manasquan High School where he lettered in Football, Baseball and Track. Buddy was a veteran of the United States Air Force