Eleanor K. Callas

Eleanor K. Callas, 87, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July, 14, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick with her family at her side.
 
Born and raised in Bayonne, she moved to Wood-Ridge, later to Silver Beach and finally to Brick in 1986 to a riverfront home she and her husband built