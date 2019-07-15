Captain Paul E. Kuchar

Captain Paul E. Kuchar, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, in Neptune.

Paul was born in Roselle, to Daniel and Mary [Kimenska] Kuchar. He was raised in Belmar and has resided in Sea Girt since 1961.

Paul served in the Coast Guard as a Boatswain