Friendly Fair draws a crowd on a sunny Saturday

WALL TOWNSHIP — Hundreds came to celebrate, browse and gather on a lovely summer Saturday as the Manasquan Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends [Quakers] held their 63rd annual Friendly Fair.

With live music ringing throughout the grounds, members, supports and the community got to browse a selection of antique and vintage finds, baked goods and flea market specials.

“From the moment we opened up there as a very steady throng of people,” said Chad Dell, the clerk for Saturday’s event.

“It’s a beautiful beach day so a lot of folks came early and headed to the beaches so it’s been a great day for us,” he said.

The friendly atmosphere was filled with volunteers including some of the near 60 who helped organize the event.

“It’s a real community effort,” said Mr. Dell. “It’s been a fundraiser for the meeting and its also a way we gather together as a community.”

Mr. Dell said the fair brings members back from all over to gather together and celebrate.

