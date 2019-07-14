Avon Craft and Vendor Fair fills the boardwalk

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Saturday marked this year’s annual Craft and Vendor Fair organized by the Avon Garden Club with thousands hitting the beach getting a chance to check out what this year’s stands.

A gorgeous sunny and breezy day out on the Avon boardwalk made for a perfect day for beachgoers and craft enthusiast alike.

With over 40 vendors ranging from homemade goods to nicknacks and jewelry, the fair had something for everyone.

The Avon community came out to support the club and raise support for their groups. Nora Hyland and Seton Hayes were out representing the Avon Home and School Association. The group had volunteers working all day long at the stand.

Ms. Hyland and Ms. Hayes both said it was a wonderful day out on the boardwalk.

“It’s nice, we get to see everyone in town,” said Ms. Hyland. “You get to chat with people you don’t always see.”

The Avon Home and School Association has held a stand at the fair for quite some time, they even hold their own fair in September.

“We’re selling shirt shirts and sweatshirts and all that,” Ms. Hyland said. “All the proceeds go to support activities at Avon Elementary School.”

