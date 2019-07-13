Protestors: Child separation a ‘dark stain on America’s soul’

LAKE COMO — More than 150 protestors gathered on the banks of Lake Como to speak out against migrant detention centers and the federal government’s child separation policy at the southern border Friday night.

The gathering, at the gazebo on North Boulevard, was organized by Lake Como Councilwoman Hawley Scull and Alix Hayes, of Ocean Township.

Local politicians, religious leaders and immigrant rights activists from throughout Monmouth County spoke during the vigil, with attendants holding candles and cheering on calls to end what many slammed as an inhumane policy.

“Out faith is now crushed and our situation is horrifying,” Kate Vallee, a volunteer at the Freehold chapter of CASA, whose goal is to assist immigrant communities on anything from healthcare to legal issues. “This situation is a humanitarian crisis. [This] is a dark stain on America’s soul that has continued to grow.”

Part of a worldwide protest movement called Lights of Liberty: A Nationwide Vigil to End Human Detention, 75 locations across the country participated in the vigil.

