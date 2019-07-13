Minor arrested in connection with stolen package

BELMAR — The Belmar Police Department announced on July 12 that an arrest has been made a day after the theft of a package from a home in the area of 12th Avenue and D Street.

Law enforcement was notified of the incident at 6:46 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The package was recovered by police and returned to its owner, according to the Belmar Police Department.

Video surveillance footage turned over the police by the owner of the stolen package, police said in a statement, which helped in the identification of a lone suspect.

Police then found the suspect on July 12 on Ocean Avenue and the suspect, a minor, was taken into custody before being “procced and released to a proper guardian,” according to a statement from the department.