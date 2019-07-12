Mantoloking Borough Hall returns home

MANTOLOKING — Mantoloking officially celebrated the opening of its new borough hall as a special cherry on top to the borough’s annual Fourth of July festivities last Friday.

On July 5, borough residents and several local officials congregated on Downer Avenue for a special ceremony for the new building, the first borough hall Mantoloking has had since Superstorm Sandy destroyed the former building in 2012.

Mantoloking Mayor Lance White thanked all of the people who volunteered in order to make the building possible.

“To be able to do this after almost seven years of being displaced is a wonderful feeling for the residents and employees,” Mayor White said at the dedication.

Mantoloking received the support of many local mayors. In addition to Congressman Andy Kim, in attendance were Freeholder Director Virginia Haines as well as mayors William Curtis from Bay Head, Bob Mathies from Seaside Park and John Ducey from Brick.

Mayor White estimated about 125 borough residents were also in attendance for the opening.

Ground was broken for the new building in early 2017, with Wallace Contracting being awarded the bid for the project. After many, many delays the borough hall was completed in spring of this year.

