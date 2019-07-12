Belmar 5 Mile Run/Walk scheduled for July 13

BELMAR — The 43rd annual Belmar 5 Mile Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, July 13.
More than 3,000 participants are expected in what is the largest annual fundraiser for the Belmar Goodwill Hose Company, located on 7th Avenue.
Online registration, which can be completed at www.belmar5.com, is open until Thursday, July 11. Race day registration will be available at Silver Lake Park at the corner of Ocean and Fifth avenues, starting at 6:30 a.m.
The race will begin at 8:30 a.m., from the corner of Ocean and Second avenues. The route will take participants along the borough’s oceanfront and through residential areas. They will run or walk south toward North Boulevard, making a right around Lake Como. As they head back onto Ocean Avenue, they will make a left on Sixth Avenue, continue around Silver Lake, and toward the finish line near the intersection of Fifth and Ocean avenues.
There will be four water stops along the route.
An after-party will follow at Bar Anticipation, in Lake Como.
Participants will receive free T-shirts designed by two fifth-graders at Belmar Elementary School, John McManus and Milagros Guerro.
A special event, for children under the age of 14, will be held at Silver Lake Park on Friday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m. It will include several races for children to choose from, ranging from 50 yards to half a mile. Entertainment will follow.