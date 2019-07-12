Belmar 5 Mile Run/Walk scheduled for July 13

A special event, for children under the age of 14, will be held at Silver Lake Park on Friday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m. It will include several races for children to choose from, ranging from 50 yards to half a mile. Entertainment will follow.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.