Bay Head celebrates Independence Day

BAY HEAD — The inaugural Family Fourth of July Bike Parade was filled with patriotic spirit as residents dressed in festive colors to ride through town in celebration of the holiday.
The parade kicked o at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, with upwards of 100 bikes, strollers, walkers, wagons and more coloring the Sacred Heart Church parking lot in red, white and blue.
The parade route was lined with community members cheering the riders on and waving American flags as they proceeded down Barnegat Lane onto Lake Avenue before turning left onto Bridge Avenue to finish the procession at the Bay Head Fire Company No. 1 headquarters.
“Bay Head’s first annual Fourth of July Parade had so many more people than we had hoped for,” Councilwoman Diane Cornell said in an email to The Ocean Star.
“We were happily surprised by the large turnout. We had over 77 people who dressed for the parade and 23 ‘official’ entries.
“The mayor was there and we were escorted along the parade route by the Bay Head Police Department and a Bay Head Fire Truck. People rode on their bikes, tandems, scooters and wagons. It was quite a sight.”
