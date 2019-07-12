Bay Head celebrates Independence Day

BAY HEAD — The inaugural Family Fourth of July Bike Parade was filled with patriotic spirit as residents dressed in festive colors to ride through town in celebration of the holiday.

The parade kicked o at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, with upwards of 100 bikes, strollers, walkers, wagons and more coloring the Sacred Heart Church parking lot in red, white and blue.

The parade route was lined with community members cheering the riders on and waving American flags as they proceeded down Barnegat Lane onto Lake Avenue before turning left onto Bridge Avenue to finish the procession at the Bay Head Fire Company No. 1 headquarters.