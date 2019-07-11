The street becomes an art gallery in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — The Greater Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce held its Juried Art Walk along Third Avenue under sunny skies Saturday morning.

“This is a great day, with all of the people coming out and enjoying the artworks,” said Donna Ferrante of Spring Lake, who displayed paintings of local scenes. “There is so much to inspire along the Jersey shore. We have seascapes and landscapes. We have the lake and of course the ocean. I find the challenge rewarding.”

Debra Frederick of Frederick Galleries, who organizes the event, noted that the walk attracted several new artists this year. A second art walk is set for Aug. 31 and a third one is set for Sept. 28 during the borough’s Italian Festival.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

