The practice of yoga is restorative and invigorating as it uplifts both the body and the soul. Breathe deeply and bend deeper as you shine through your practice. While yoga is an activity that allows one to find balance during any season, summer months at the Jersey Shore allow yoga to move outdoors with practice taking place near and on the beach. Enjoy your favorite yoga class on the sand, boardwalk or rooftop while taking in the gorgeous sights and sounds of the ocean and beach.

YOGA ANJALI

Yoga Anjali, “align with the divine,” offers Yoga on the Beach at East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, everyday from now until Labor Day. Yoga on the Beach first started in 1999 and has continued as a summer tradition ever since. Those in attendance are able to dig their feet right into the sand while enjoying their yoga practice.

Yoga on the Beach takes place daily at 7:30 a.m. allowing participants to wake up and start their day with a beautiful yoga practice right on the beach. For more information and additional class offerings, visit yogaanjali.com.

YOGA SUMMER SERIES WITH APRIL PUCIATA

Save the dates to rise and shine with Yoga by the Sea with April Puciata and other talented yoga instructors at the Asbury Park Yacht Club, 1000 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park. The summer series began in June, but there are still three sessions left for yogis to look forward to. The dates are Sunday, July 14, Sunday, Aug. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

All proceeds from the Yoga Summer Series go to Clean Ocean Action. Tickets are available for purchase at SummerYogaWithApril.eventbrite.com. The series is a wonderful opportunity for participants to practice yoga with highly experienced instructors while taking in views of the Atlantic Ocean. For more information on the series, visit apboardwalk.com/happenings.

YOGA WITH STEVEN PORTER

Yoga with Steven Porter will take place on Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the rooftop of The Asbury Hotel, 210 5th Ave., Asbury Park. Take your yoga practice high in the sky as you enjoy a rooftop class that overlooks the gorgeous ocean. Classes will take place every Saturday from now until Sept. 21.

Yoga enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to take a class on the rooftop while soaking up sunshine and good vibes. The yoga session costs $15 and includes the lesson and a free bottle of water. A limited supply of yoga mats and blocks will be offered and the classes are weather permitting. For more information on this summer yoga series, visit the asburyhotel.com/to-do.

LULULEMON SUMMER YOGA SERIES

Pier Village’s Lululemon, 80 Ocean Ave., Long Branch, offers complimentary yoga classes on Saturday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m. on Festival Plaza in Pier Village. Classes are already well underway and will continue each week with the last session held on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Those behind the Lululemon Summer Yoga Series know that yoga rejuvenates the body and calms the mind and a way to practice giving without expectation is by sharing their love for yoga. In case of inclement weather classes will still take place, but will be held inside the Lululemon store. For more information on this summer yoga series, visit piervillage.com/evets.

WEST END BEACH YOGA

Join Long Branch Department of Recreation’s Beach Yoga at West End Beach from now until Monday, Sept. 2, as they offer beach yoga seven days a week. The classes started in mid-June, but there are still plenty of opportunities to take your yoga practice to the beach this summer. Classes are held daily from 7 to 8 a.m. as well as Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Classes meet on the sand at the West End Avenue beach entrance in Long Branch.

The suggested donation for each class is $10 and will be accepted in cash or checks made payable to Long Branch Recreation. Beach Yoga invites you to feel free to join them giving whatever you can. Those attending Beach Yoga should bring a beach towel as opposed to a yoga mat, a personal towel, water, sunglasses and sunscreen.

If any class needs to be cancelled due to weather, that information will be posted to the West End Beach Yoga’s Facebook Page an hour before the scheduled start time of the class. For more information, visit West End Beach Yoga on Facebook.

SEA OF ABUNDANCE YOGA

Sea of Abundance Yoga takes place right on Normandy Beach, 123 2nd Ave., Lavallette, and is led by Bonnie Browne who has been a yoga student for more than 30 years. Browne guides students through a class suitable for real people with real bodies.

The summer schedule, which began on June 22, takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 7:45 a.m. with Summer Mixed Level yoga that is outdoors on Chadwick Beach/Ocean Beach 3 at the ocean. Pricing is $12 per person and students will be guided through modifications and variations so those on all levels share the same pose appropriate to their level of flexibility.

There are also additional classes offered indoors on different days. For more information on Sea of Abundance Yoga, visit seaofabundanceyoga.com.

LOCAL BEACH YOGA

Local Beach Yoga will take place at the Inlet Beach on Jenkinson’s North End in Point Pleasant Beach. Classes will be held on Monday and Friday mornings from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m.

Carrie Godesky is the creator of Twisted Guru beach yoga mats and began instructing yoga classes on the beach in 2007. Local Beach Yoga believes that taking your yoga practice out of the studio and onto the sand is a great way to expand your yoga horizon. Mother Nature and the ever changing tides allow each class to be different. For more information on Local Beach Yoga, visit twistedguru.com.