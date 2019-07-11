SLH borough plans to appoint a qualified purchasing agent

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough council introduced and passed the first reading of ordinance 2019-06 at the July 1 meeting.

The new ordinance is an amendment to ordinance 2019-01, which establishes salaries and wages for the year of 2019.

More specifically, the new ordinance will add a qualified purchasing agent to section three, which establishes annual salary ranges for “officials, managerial executives and confidential employees.”

The new ordinance will appoint police Capt. Robert Shafer as the borough’s qualified purchasing agent.

Mr. Shafer will remain captain of the police force while fulfilling the role of qualified purchasing agent.

“He will be getting a stipend, which means this is just an add-on for extra responsibilities for the purchasing agent work,” said Borough Administrator John Barrett.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.