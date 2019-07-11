New playground coming to Allenwood Elementary

WALL TOWNSHIP —When students return to Allenwood Elementary School in September, there will be a nice surprise awaiting them — a brand new playground.

The new equipment, designed for children of all abilities, is the culmination of five years of fundraising by the school’s Parent Teacher Group [PTG], which donated $110,000 to the district last month for the purchase.

The current play equipment has outlived its lifespan, said Megan McCay, who co-chairs the PTG playground committee, along with Kristin Coman. The old playground equipment will be removed and the new playground is expected to be installed in August by the supplier, River Valley Recreation of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Ms. McCay said school officials plan to have an unveiling ceremony for the new playground when students arrive during the first week of September.

“They’ll be over the moon,” Ms. Coman said.

