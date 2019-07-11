Holiday Express Golf Classic is set for Monday, July 15

A 17-year tradition, proceeds from the annual event will “improve the quality of life for the 27,000 adults and children being served by Holiday Express during the 2019 holiday season,” a press release states.

The nonprofit supports individuals who are mentally or physically disabled, isolated, in addiction and recovery programs, poor, homeless and children with serious illnesses.

“We always get a fantastic turnout,” said Krista Newbert, public relations director for Holiday Express. “For people who golf, this is one of the premiere golf clubs in New Jersey. It’s beautiful, it’s a great opportunity to get on the course and really, it’s a fantastic day for a great cause.”

For a cost of $450, participants will enjoy: green fees, a cart, golfers gift, on-course refreshments, special gourmet treats, lunch, a cocktail reception and an awards dinner, gift auction and entertainment. A forecaddie will be provided for each four- some.

Anyone looking to enjoy the cocktail hour and dinner who do not want to golf may do so for $75 per person.

“It’s not just golf — it’s lunch, dinner, snacks along the course. We have Holiday Express volunteers who will go around and drop off drinks if it’s warm. It’s really a great day,” she said. “We do our best to make it enjoyable for everybody and really, everyone comes out pretty happy.”

