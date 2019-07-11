One of the beauties of a Jersey Shore summer is the abundance of activities on any given day, at any given time, available right at your fingertips. Summer means outdoors where you can breathe in the salty ocean air from a paddle board or explore the shore communities on a beach cruiser. Whether you take to water like a fish or prefer to keep your legs on dry land, there are a multitude of activities for you and your family and friends to partake in. Take a day trip or choose an activity in your own town and enjoy a day outdoors taking in the sunshine and scenic views. From sailing to paddleboarding, kayaking and scuba diving to hiking, biking and fishing, Monmouth and Ocean counties have a wide array of activities that truly offer something for everyone.

SAILING

Belmar Parasail, 608 River Road, Belmar Marina, is a family owned and operated business providing the ultimate high-flying destination taking you 500 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

belmarparasail.com

732-681-UFLY

Point Pleasant Parasail, 81 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, takes you high in the sky at 500 feet to beat that summer heat seven days a week, weather permitting. Book a trip for a day of family fun.

pointpleasantparasail.com

732-714-2FLY

Beach Haven Parasail, 2702 Long Beach Blvd., Bay Haven Marina, Beach Haven Gardens, brings you up to 500 feet above the bay as you fly high over LBI and enjoy the breathtaking views.

bhparasail.com

609-492-0375

Seaside Sailing, 12 Lake Drive, Island Heights, offers morning, afternoon and sunset cruises along the Barnegat Bay from June to October. Join Captain Mike and Captain Diane who would love to take you on their beloved sailboat, Express Mail, for a three-hour cruise.

seasidesailing.com

732-830-9285

The New Jersey Sailing School & Charter, Pier 281 Marina, 281 Princeton Ave., Brick, offers up a plethora of sailing programs and opportunities from basic to advanced ASA-certified sailing courses to junior programs, private lessons, sailing adventures and charters or boat rentals. The school offers something for everyone looking to take on the sea.

njsailingschool.com

732-295-3450

SEAS Monmouth, Sandy Hook and Raritan Bay, was founded to promote and encourage small craft sailing activity as recreation and sport by providing low-cost learn-to-sail programs and encouraging relationships among all persons interested in sailing craft and water safety. SEAS Monmouth offers basic sailing courses, foundation skills, skipper development, educational resources and much more.

monmouth.sailseas.com

732-822-9910

SCUBA DIVING

Atlantic Spear & Scuba, 208 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, offers classes such as Basic Scuba Diver Class, Nitrox Class, Advanced Diver Class and Inactive Diver Program/Refresher. The team at Atlantic Spear & Scuba make sure to provide scuba as well as spearfishing enthusiasts and newcomers with the best training and organized diving trips.

atlanticspearandscuba.com

732-892-5971

Divers Two, The Dive Center for the Jersey Shore, 1 Main St., Avon-by-the-Sea, is a full service dive center that offers dive equipment, training, area orientation, shore diving, inlet diving, boat diving, trips, education and advanced courses.

diverstwo.com

732-776-7755

Dosil’s Scuba, Swim and Surf, 261 Route 36, Middletown, is the Jersey Shore’s aquatic recreation source offering scuba lessons, scuba equipment and more. The premier 5-Star PADI Instructor development center offers all dive needs including off-site and on-site in the 30×40 heated indoor pool.

dosils.com

732-787-0508

Pro Divers NJ, 13 Highway 35 South and Boston Road, Neptune City, welcomes divers of all skill levels with classes, advanced training, trips and all the needed gear for your dive. The Pro Divers community wants you to love diving as much as they do.

prodiversnj.com

732-775-8292

FISHING

The Queen Mary, 415 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, invites all to fish aboard the “Queen of the Fleet” as they offer fishing trips departing daily. Enjoy special fishing and fireworks family trips every Thursday night from Aug. 1 through Aug. 29 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. New for 2019 are Sunset Cruises featuring live music with The Mangos on Thursdays, July 11 and 18 and Fridays, Aug. 9 and 30.

njqueenmary.com

732-899-3766

The Miss Belmar Princess, 905 Rte. 35, Belmar, has been in business for over 76 years and sails daily for stripers, blues, flukes and sea bass. Spend the day at sea on The Miss Belmar Princess or the Royal Miss Belmar, which are both ideal for all of your deep sea fishing needs.

missbelmar.com

732-681-6866

Bogan’s Deep Sea Fishing Center, 800 Ashley Ave., Brielle, is run by the Bogan family who have operated New Jersey’s largest fleet of deep sea fishing boats for over 80 years.

bogansbasin.com

732-528-5014

Gambler Fishing, 59 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, has been family owned and operated since 1949 with fishing excursions for the whole family and a team of captains and crew who are happy to assist both beginners and experts. The Gambler offers half-day fluke fishing and night fishing.

gamblerfishing.net

732-295-7569

Blue Chip Sportfishing, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, has over 35 years of experience in New Jersey charter fishing and can customize your fishing trip to meet your needs. They offer standard inshore and offshore fishing charters and two special value charters for a full blown shark charter and a half-day family & friends deep sea fishing trip.

bluechipsportfishing.com

732-539-7911

The Norma-K Fleet, Ken’s Landing Marina, Point Pleasant Beach, is led by captains Ken Keller and Matt Sosnowski who compliment their experience with technology and comfort in order to bring you the best possible deep sea fishing experience. The Norma-K III boat is your go-to boat for all your deep sea fishing adventures.

normakfishing.com

732-899-8868

Big Kid Sportfishing, Belmar Marina, offers the best sportfishing and diving off the Northeast Coast. Join Captain Nick Caruso and crew for deep sea and sportfishing. Whether the trip is inshore or offshore, it’s sure to be exciting.

bigkidsportfishing.com

1-800-836-TUNA

Shore Catch’s custom fleet of boats run from Sandy Hook, Manasquan Inlet and Barnegat Bay with a guide service that brings you to the fish from guided beach and jetty trips to boat charters. Shore Catch is New Jersey’s premier saltwater fly and light tackle guide service.

shorecatch.com

MOTOR BOAT RENTALS

Fisherman’s Den Bait & Tackle, Belmar Marina, offers motorboat rentals for a day of do-it-yourself fishing on the Shark River, which is home to fluke, flounder, striped bass and more. Fisherman’s den provides half- and full-day motor boat rentals for your specific fishing needs.

fishermansdennj.com

732-681-5005

BIKING

Shore Riders Bike Rentals, 405 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, invites all to check out the Jersey Shore on one of their bikes. Weekend visitors can rent a bike and head to the beach local style.

facebook.com/shoreriders

732-595-2453

Pedal Away Bike Rental, 1308 Third Ave., Spring Lake, offers bike rentals such as beach cruisers, kid’s bikes, tandems, surreys and more.

visitspringlake.com

732-902-2838

Pedego Spring Lake, 217 Jersey Ave., Spring Lake, offers electric bike rentals in pedal bike, premium electric bike and tandem electric bike styles available to be rented for the week, by the day or by the hour. Explore all that Spring Lake has to offer on a relaxing Pedego electric bike rental, a bike that goes farther and faster.

pedegoelectricbikes.com

732-201-4117

HIKING

Allaire State Park, 4263 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, is a 40-acre historic site, which includes a museum and multiple buildings from the 1800s and is also home to about 6.5 miles of trails to walk, depending on the path you take. Hike the dirt and sand trails in this northern section of the pine barrens and then head into The Historic Village at Allaire and explore the buildings.

allairevillage.org

732-919-3500

Cattus Island County Park, 1170 Cattus Island Boulevard, Toms River, spans 530 acres with seven miles of trails for your hiking pleasure. The trails allow hikers to enjoy many lovely vistas of Barnegat Bay. The main trail leads to the beach for another scenic trail route.

oceancountyparks.org

732-270-6960

Hartshorne Woods Park, 300 Navesink Ave., Atlantic Highlands, is a hilly, forested 794-acre site that overlooks the Navesink River and is known for its challenging trail system and scenic views. A popular park for area hikers, bicyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.

monmouthcountyparks.com

732-842-4000

Clayton Park, 161 Emley’s Hill Road, Upper Freehold, is a rustic 450-acre site that is known for its stately stands of red and white oak, beech, ash and birch trees. The tranquil, wooded property is home to nearly six miles of forested, hilly trails and is a popular destination for bicyclists, hikers and equestrians.

monmouthcountyparks.com

609-259-5794

PADDLING & KAYAKING

Paddle Out, 537 East Main St., Manasquan, is open seven days a week through Labor Day and offers kayak and stand-up paddle rentals and lessons as well as kids classes.

paddleoutmanasquan.com

732-223-3131

The Endless SUP Company, 809 Main St., Belmar, and summer location at L Street Beach, Belmar Marina, provides all your stand up paddling needs. They offer SUP yoga, rentals, lessons, group paddles, special needs paddle lessons, SUP with your pup and more, all along the calm waters of the Shark River.

endlesssupcompany.com

848-404-9033

Coastline Adventures, 440 Rt. 35 N, Seneca Dunes, Brick, offers stand up paddleboard lessons and eco tours, private and semi-private SUP lessons, SUP yoga, rentals and more.

njsurfschool.com

732-300-5115

Summertime Surf, L Street & Rte. 35, Belmar, offers SUP camps, private SUP lessons, a Family Eco Tour, Ladies Paddle Group and Restore and Explore Tours through the Paddle Clubhouse at the Manasquan River Narrows. Summertime Surf has locations in Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Belmar, Point Pleasant and on the Manasquan River.

summertimesurf.com

732-599-2700

Paddleworks, Stockton Beach Park, 69 Second Ave., Manasquan, offers paddleboarding classes from beginner to advanced lessons and rentals.

paddleworks.com

732-722-8888

Midstream Rental, 799 Rt. 70 E., Brick, offers kayak and paddleboard/SUP rentals and SUP yoga. Those with fishing licenses can enjoy freshwater or saltwater kayak fishing that is available in the area as well as crabbing from the kayak.

midstreamrental.com

732-600-6834

Yakkity Yaks Kayaks, serves the Barrier Island from Mantoloking to Seaside Park and offers rentals and sales of sit-on-top kayaks featuring Ocean Kayak brand and stand up paddle boards, with courteous service and prompt delivery included.

yakskayakrental.com

732-830-1835