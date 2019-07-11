Bigger catch reported for 2019 Festival of the Sea

BELMAR — The 2019 New Jersey Seafood Festival in May was already being touted as a success based on its higher attendance in a new downtown location. Now, there are numbers that establish it as a financial success as well.

In all, the borough collected $139,722 in total revenues, up from the previous year when the borough’s share of revenues totaled $78,800.

Taking expenses into consideration, the event cost the borough roughly $62,000. In total, the borough made a net profit of $64,326 from the event.

“Not only has it helped the businesses, but it worked out really well for us,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said.

The Seafood Festival was held May 17 to May 19, but according to borough officials, it took the borough and the Tourism Commission, which hosts the event, until June to compile the final tally.

The reason the borough was able to net more funds this year, according to the mayor, is that the borough marketed and advertised the festival itself instead of relying on an outside firm — Spark Market Solutions — as in previous years.

“We did our own marketing this year so we didn’t have to pay a marketing company,” Mayor Walsifer said.

