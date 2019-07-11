If attending outdoor concerts this summer isn’t already on your to-do list, it should be now that Belmar is bringing the music game up a notch with a plethora of shows to choose from. The town of Belmar is home to two different summer concert series for music lovers to enjoy this season with one taking place right on the town’s beachfront and the other being held in Pyanoe Plaza.

FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES

The Belmar Business Partnership presents Friday Night Concert Series in downtown Belmar at Pyanoe Plaza on the corner of 9th Avenue and Main Street. While the Friday Night Concert Series is longstanding, the Belmar Business Partnership is proud to be the new sponsor of the event.

All shows are free of charge and will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the plaza. The remaining summer schedule includes eight shows.

On Friday, July 12, enjoy the sounds of The Bandits and Country Rock with Zack Alexander and Crooner of the Classics taking over the plaza the following Friday on July 19. The last July show will take place on Friday, July 26, with Denis Coughlan and Belmar Blvd. as well as Acoustic Rock and Blues.

The month of August kicks off with Little x Little and Rock and Blues on Friday, Aug. 2, followed by Danny White Band and Rock-N-Roll on Friday, Aug. 9. On Friday, Aug. 23, enjoy music by The Doubting Toms and Party Rock-n-Roll. The last concert of the season for the series will take place on Friday, Aug. 30, with music by Anthony Tabish and Kelly Carpenter as well as American Songbook Classics.

For more information on the annual Friday Night Concert Series, visit belmarbusinesspartnership.com.

SONGWRITERS ON THE BEACH

90.5 The Night Brookdale Public Radio presents Songwriters on the Beach on the Belmar Boardwalk between 5th and 6th avenues, which kicks off on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. Songwriters on the Beach is an annual concert series produced by Brookdale Public Radio, 90.5 The Night. This annual summer series of weekly acoustic-based, family friendly concerts originated in 2005 in the park.

Taking place on the boardwalk, the series is free to the public and is held with a mission to bring great local and national acts to the beach in Belmar. Each show takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday nights and in the case of inclement weather listen to 90.5 The Night on the radio, check the website or Facebook page for updates. Don’t forget to bring your beach chair to the show.

The 2019 series schedule starts rocking with Jocelyn & Chris Arndt and Lost Leaders on July 11. The End of America and Sahara Moon will perform on Thursday, July 18, followed by Woodfish and Doug Mikula on July 25.

The month of August kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 1, with The Weeklings and Greg Antista and The Lonely Streets followed by The Inoculated Canaries and Ben Fuller on Aug. 8. Davy Knowles and Waiting for Henry will take over the boardwalk on Aug. 15.

On Aug. 22 Trapper Schoepp and Bird Streets will perform. The last concert of this year’s summer series will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29, with Castlecomer and another band, which is to be announced.

For more information on Songwriters on the Beach, visit wbjb.org/songwriters.