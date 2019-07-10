Patricia Goss Wilcox

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Patricia [Goss] Wilcox, 57, of Brick and formerly of Wall Township, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Neptune to Lloyd and Elizabeth Thompson Goss, she was a graduate of Wall High School.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Helen Mae Rowden, her