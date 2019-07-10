Historical Society presents annual Patriotic Celebration

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon Historical Society held its annual patriotic celebration on Wednesday, July 3 at the municipal building.

Attendees enjoyed music by Fred Lehotay’s Ragtimers while children paraded around the front lawn showing off their “creative displays of patriotism.”

Maureen Hinman, founder and president of the historical society, said the celebration is loved by all who attend.

“Everyone is happy and enjoying themselves. I’m glad the weather held out for us,” she said.

The celebration commenced with the invocation given by Deacon Rob Folinus of St. Rose Church in Belmar and chorus members from Crosspoint Baptist Church singing the National Anthem and other patriotic songs.

“This truly is a celebration of our nation, something as simple as reading the Declaration of Independence. When you actually listen to these words it brings you back to 1776,” said Mayor John Magrini.

Mayor Magrini also thanked the historical society and residents for attending the celebration.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.