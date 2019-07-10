Commission shares vision for environmentally friendly town

LAKE COMO — In the near future, the Lake Como Environmental Commission will be working on various projects in order to maintain an environmentally friendly theme throughout the borough.

According to the environmental commission, projects in the works include: relocating the seedling nursery; working with residents to replace the Bradford Pear trees along the lakefront; working with Academy Charter High School to carry out spring and fall lake cleanups; hosting an informational exhibit on Lake Como Day; finalizing the bamboo ordinance; collaborate with Monmouth University and Spring Lake on sampling the water in the lake; and maintaining the Butterfly Garden.

John Gibbons, former environmental commission chair, cited his goals for the borough.

“Of course, the big picture is our Environmental Vision of helping to move Lake Como from a little-noticed pass-through … to a distinctive destination. We can do this by creating a village-type atmosphere, with an environmental theme.”

