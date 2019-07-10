Carole Gesser Bohner

Carole Gesser Bohner, 81, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Born in North Bergen to the late George and Agnes Gesser, she was raised there and has lived in Point Pleasant for sixty years.

Carole worked as a registered nurse at Point Pleasant Hospital for over twenty years. She