Margaret Mary Reynolds White

Star News Group Staff
Margaret Mary Reynolds White, 96, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away at home on July 7, 2019.

Our beautiful mother Margaret Mary Reynolds White, known as Peggy, passed away in her lovely and peaceful St. Augustine, Florida home on July 7, 2019, at age 96. She was born on August 3, 1922 in Jersey City, the third of